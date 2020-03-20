Rihanna's Behind-the-scenes Videos That Show Her Hard Work Behind Every Song

Rihanna is one of the renowned musical artists in Hollywood. She has sung numerous songs throughout her career. The artist is also known for songs like Diamonds, Love The Way You Lie, Work and many more songs. The actor has also posted some behind-the-scenes videos on her YouTube channel. Take a look at some of Rihanna's behind-the-scene music videos.

Where Have You Been

Behind-the-scene music video of the song Where Have You Been received over 2.5 million views on YouTube. Rihanna is seen getting ready for the music video. Furthermore, Rihanna is also learning the dance steps with the crew and the choreographer instructing the team.

What's My Name

In this BTS video, Rihanna is seen shooting for the music video of What's My Name. The song also features Drake. Rihanna and Drake are seen spending some fun time together in the behind-the-scenes video. This BTS video has received over 973K views on YouTube. The song is from Rihanna's album Loud. The original music video of the song received over 802 million views on YouTube, making it the second most viewed video of Drake and Rihanna together on YouTube.

We Found Love

Behind-the-scene music video of the song We Found Love received over 4.3 million views on YouTube. The song features Calvin Harris. It took three days to shoot the music video of the song We Found Love and the hard work paid off. The original music video of the song We Found Love received over 896 million views on YouTube.

Needed Me

Behind-the-scene music video of the song Needed Me has crossed over 5.6 million views on YouTube. Rihanna is learning how to shoot a gun for the music video. The original music video of the song Needed Me received over 269 million views on YouTube.

