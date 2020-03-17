Rihanna's Love For Unique Sunglasses Is Evident From These Instagram Pictures

Rihanna has been away from music for a while; however, the singer is active on social media and keeps her fans posted on the latest happenings. Besides being one of the biggest popstars of the generation, Rihanna is also a huge fashion icon. She owns her very own beauty line Fenty Beauty. The singer is also know to sport some really cool sunglasses. Here are Rihanna's photos that prove her love for sunglasses.

Rihanna's Instagram feed shows her love for sunglasses

Classic

Rihanna posted this picture which was snapped during her outing in 2019. The singer looked amazing in her purple outfit and denim pants. However, her white cat-eyed glasses stole the show. The frame she chose was praised by her fans and they even applauded how well she carried it.

Merry Go Round

As the people around her looked on, Rihanna effortlessly posed for this picture. Wearing a gorgeous orange outfit with a pair of heels was something that really stood out and gained her praise from many fans. She wore a set of sunnies that looked amazing due to the unique frame chosen by her.

Promotions

Rihanna uploaded this picture as a promotional post for her brand Fenty. She donned a blue outfit that went very well with her aesthetic. She paired that with a set of white boots. Her specs were the main highlight in the picture which blended perfectly well with her outfit.

Experimental

When it comes to fashion, stars often tend to experiment with different styles. Rihanna too indulges in various fashion experiments. In this shot shared by her, fans noticed the plain white shirt she wore; however, her sunnies were something very unique. The design and the frame were something that caught everyone’s attention.

