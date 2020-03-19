Rihanna's Collaboration Music Videos That Crossed 100 Million Views On YouTube

Rihanna is one of the most popular singers in Hollywood. This Barbadian singer has become a sensation for many years now and is still one of the best music composers in the industry. Robyn Rihanna Fenty, or Rihanna, as she is popularly known, released her first album in 2005 which was followed by an album in 2006.

After a decade of her being in the industry, we saw Rihanna collaborating with several stars to create mind-blowing music. Her collaboration video songs have been loved by fans. Here are Rihanna’s collaborations music video that crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Love The Way You Lie

Love the Way You Lie was a song which has more than 1.9 billion views on Youtube. She made this song collaborating with rapper Eminem. Rihanna’s Love the Way You Lie was nominated for five Grammy awards in 2011, for the categories including Record of the Year as well as Song of the Year. It was also on the number 1 position of Billboard's top 100 lists for seven weeks.

This Is What You Came For

This Is What You Came For has over 2.3 billion views on YouTube and is one of the most loved Rihanna songs. The singer made this track in collaboration with DJ Calvin Harris. The song ranked third on the Billboard top 100 list.

Work

Work has over 1 billion views on YouTube and is one of the most loved Rihanna songs. Rihanna made this track in collaboration with Drake. Work is one of the songs of the duo from Rihanna’s album Anti in 2016. In the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Work won the awards for R&B Song of the Year as well as the Best Collaboration that year.

