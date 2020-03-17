Rihanna's Fenty Beauty: How It Managed To Be One Of The Top Cosmetic Lines In US

Rihanna is one of the wealthiest musicians in the world. The credit for Rihanna's income and net worth is all due to her hot-selling albums, her makeup line, her footwear line and other entrepreneurial associations. She even has a social media following of an 80 million followers. Take a look at some trivia regarding her makeup line, Fenty Beauty.

Its association with philanthropy

Fenty Beauty joined hands with a foundation named CLF for one of its products. The product is called Killawatt highlighter and it was released as a special CLF limited edition. 100% of every purchase went to CLF which focuses on female education and provides them with training support until their employment.

The shades of foundation

Fenty Beauty was launched in the year 2018 and it collected approximately $100 million within the first week of its launch. The USP of the brand was reportedly its 40 shades of foundation, which is far more than any other brand has ever come up with.

An important part of Rihanna's wealth

The beauty brand is co-owned by billionaire Bernard Arnault and reportedly Fenty had proved to play an important role in earning a fortune for Rihanna. This made her become the "Wealthiest musician in the world", according to Forbes.

Rihanna's net worth

The Barbadian singing sensation is known to have left behind famous musicians like Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million) to have earned a fortune of $600 million and become the wealthiest musician earlier this year. Rihanna was also listed in the top 11 "Richest Self-Made Women" category to have earned their wealth through beauty products. Her net worth can further be expected to increase in the coming days as she has recently partnered with LVHM to make luxury apparel line.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

