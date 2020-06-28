Rihanna Jokes About ‘Losing’ Her 9th Album, Fans Plead Her To Finally Release It

Rihanna recently took to her Instagram and posted a picture of her new sunglasses from her brand Fenty's Off Record eyewear range. Fans later left several comments on the post asking her about her ninth album. The singer-songwriter joked on losing her album as fans begged her to release the album finally. Below are further details on Rihanna's post.

Rihanna jokes about ‘Losing’ her 9th album, fans beg her to finally release it

Rihanna's post had several comments and some of them caught the attention of fans. One fan asked Rihanna as to where was her album, to that Rihanna replied on her losing the album along with the 'shrug' emoji. When another follower commented on her not to drop the album, she gave a funny reply to her fans calling them navy and telling them that she finally found the one to blame right there.

Rihanna has not released an album since her last album Anti that came out in 2016. This has been the longest that her fans have waited for any of her albums. Reportedly, she also told her fans earlier to stop bothering her about new music as she was busy trying to save the world. Rihanna is known to have donated over $8 million to various causes during the COVID-19 pandemic and she also reportedly told fans that she is working on philanthropy rather than music right now.

Rihanna also announced that her Clara Lionel Foundation is providing $5 million to people working against COVID-19 on the frontline. Rihanna along with Jay-Z followed that up with another $1 million each to fight against Coronavirus. Earlier, she was also known to have reportedly donated $4.2million along with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to help domestic violence victims in LA during the pandemic. The money donated to the Mayors' Fund for Los Angeles is aimed to provide 10 weeks of support for victims of domestic abuse including shelter, meals, and counselling for many individuals and their children.

Rihanna on Instagram also posted a couple of her latest fashion photoshoots. She also posted many pictures of her latest sunglasses from her brand Fenty's Off Record eyewear range. Among other posts, the singer also posted a picture of the demise of George Floyd with a large caption. Rihanna urged fans to vote for the change they want to see in the world.

