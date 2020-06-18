Rihanna Starrer Musical Movie 'Guava Island's' Plot Explained; Read

Guava Island is a 2019 musical movie helmed by Hiro Murai. The movie stars Donald Glover and Rihanna essaying the role of Deni and Kofi respectively. Guava Island was first exhibited at the Coachella Festival on April 11, 2019. Later, it was released by Amazon Studious through Amazon Prime Video on April 13, 2019.

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Deni who is a young musician. Deni seeks to hold a festival to liberate the oppressed people of Guava Island, even if only for a day. The songs of Guava Island became a massive hit soon after the release of the movie. Here’s taking a closer look at what the plot of Guava Island indicates.

Understanding Guava Island

The colourful movie recites a moral tale that combines artistry and capitalism both. It gives audiences a closer look at Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino hit songs like This Is America, Summertime Magic and more. Guava Island begins with an animated intro narrated by Rihanna which explains the origin of Guava Island. The intro unveils how ancient gods created a magical island away from mankind’s war and sins. However, violence yet prevails eventually with the industrialization of the paradise.

Kofi Novia (played by Rihanna) is an inspiration for her boyfriend Deni Maroon’s (Played by Donald Glover) music. The movie showcases that Deni’s melodious songs and tunes unite the working class of the island who work for the dictator Red Cargo. Deni has dreams of running away with Kofi in the sake of independent life. Red hears Deni’s plans for a revolution and has him Killed which makes the people working at the factory walk-out and have a public funeral for the music martyr.

Guava Island combines its art with socio-political symbolism by using the metaphor ‘Red’. Red Cargo’s capitalistic colonizing forces wear red colour costumes, while the working class wears blue clothes in the film. The red and blue colours in real times reportedly indicate political implications. Deni is allowed to operate a radio station playing music to quell his workers. While the other characters in the movie are colour coded, Deni and Kofi, on the other hand, can be seen wearing multi-colour costumes with shades of yellow, blue and red, which reportedly indicates their power struggle.

Deni being the true artist he is, does not hesitate from disobeying Red’s threats to stop playing music and organising a music festival for the island’s workers. After his assassination, his art yet prevails. His death and music become the reason that united the working class against Red’s rule.

