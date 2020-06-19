Rihanna's Foundation Donates USD 15 Million To Mental Health Services Amid COVID-19

In the wake of deadly coronavirus pandemic, several stars are doing their bit to lend a helping hand to poor and needy people. Recently, pop icon Rihanna used her charitable organization, The Clara Lionel Foundation, to support mental health services amid the ongoing social unrest and the pandemic in the USA. As per reports by a media outlet, the singer in collaboration with Jack Dorsey announced USD 15 million donations to several organizations committed to mental health services.

Rihanna donates USD 15 million

According to the reports, the singer’s foundation issued a statement and said that racial injustices committed by the system and built to keep people safe are creating a great impact on the mental health of individuals and families across the United States. Even as the majority of states have begun lifting restrictions in the past few days, millions of Americans continue to face severe challenges when it comes to their health, mental, and economic stability.

Rihanna's foundation also reportedly stated the steep rise in the demand for increased providers of mental health and suicide prevention support, particularly those who are serving children, LGBTQ youth, lead to the donation. As per reports, according to the statement, the donation will be focused on addressing mental health issues, food insecurity, income loss, and the needs of individuals excluded from federal stimulus programs in Newark and Chicago.



In March, Rihanna’s Foundation donated USD 5 million to join the fight against the deadly virus. According to a statement given by CLF’s executive director Justine Lucas, the funds were used to support local food banks serving at-risk communities in the US, Just Jared reported. It was stated that the money will be used for the acceleration of testing and care in Haiti and Malawi and healthcare worker training.

In one of her interviews, the Umbrella singer revealed that she wants to be a mother. Speaking about where she sees herself in the next 10 years, Rihanna revealed that she sees motherhood in her future. Adding to it, Rihanna said that she doesn’t care if she has to do it without a male partner. Rihanna also said that she has been working too hard now and has also been forcing herself to work harder so she does not have to work in the future when she plans on having 3-4 kids.

(Image credit: Rihanna/ Instagram)

