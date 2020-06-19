Rihanna and Shruti Haasan are both well-known names in the entertainment industry. Both artists have excelled in their respective fields and won the hearts of the people in no time. However, what the two do have in common is their great sense in fashion and style statement. Here is who out of the two carried the all-black outfit better. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Rihanna's Demo Version Of Selena's 'Same Old Love' Leaks; Fans Says 'they Should Colab'

Rihanna vs Shruti Haasan: Who carried the all-black outfit better?

Rihanna is one of the very few international stars that are loved massively all across the world. Her songs become international anthems and her fans love to groove on the beats of her soothing voice. Rihanna currently has a huge fan following and has around 77.7 million followers on her official Instagram handle.

Every scroll through her Instagram account gives major fashion inspiration. She posted this picture on her social media handle and fans went berserk appreciating it.

Also Read | Rihanna Vs Beyonce- Who Wore Animal Print Dress Better? See Pictures

Rihanna is seen posing in an all-black leather outfit. She has worn body-fit black colour lengthy leather pants and a black colour oversized leather top. Her top is full sleeves and has a deep V-neck cut. The singer has worn black heels and applied white colour nail paint. She has worn a black and silver choker with a big cross pendant attached to it. Rihanna has tied her wavy hair neatly in a high ponytail, leaving them messy at the bottom. Rihanna has applied nude makeup and a smokey-eye look.

Also Read | Rihanna Shares Tips On How To Be A 'boss' In Business And In Life

Shruti Haasan is a popular name in the Indian cinema industry. The actor has done movies in different languages and has been very successful in making a mark of her own. Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Shruti Haasan is also seen receiving praises for her remarkable and inspirational dressing sense. Shruti Haasan posted a picture of herself in a great outfit that set the internet on fire.

In comparison to Rihanna, Shruti Haasan is seen posing in an all-black outfit too. However, she is seen wearing a black colour poly cotton jumpsuit. Her jumpsuit is a full length, has full-sleeves and a deep V-neck cut, till the york. Shruti has worn black heels and given her wavy hair a centre partition, leaving them open and set. Shruti Haasan has applied nude makeup.

Also Read | Rihanna And Other Female Artists Who Have Made A Mark In Music Industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.