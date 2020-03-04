Rihanna And Other Hollywood Celebrities Who Have Their Own Perfume Labels

Celebrities often launch their own labels in different areas like clothing lines, fragrances, make-up and more. Kylie Jenner has her own makeup brand - Kylie Cosmetics, Beyoncé has her own clothing line - Ivy Park, Rihanna has her makeup line - Fenty Beauty, and just like that, a lot of Hollywood celebrities also have their own perfume labels. Take a look at a few of the Hollywood celebrities and their perfume lines.

Hollywood Celebrities who have their own perfume line

Rihanna - Reb'l Fleur / Crush

Rihanna has multiple perfumes lines like Riri, Crush, Rogue and Reb'l Fleur. With a musky warm base, Crush is a fruity and citrusy smell. Reb'l Fleur is one of the most popular ones from the Monster singer's perfume brand. When compared to others, Rihanna's Rogue is a much more complex and mature fragrance line.

Beyoncé

With Heat being the most popular one, Beyoncé also endorses perfumes like Pulse and Rise. Heat was created by Beyoncé with Claude Dir and Olivier Gillotin. Her perfume line falls under the label of Givaudan's Claude Dir & Olivier Gillotin. Started in 2010, Beyoncé's Heat uses the tagline 'Catch the Fever'.

Katy Perry - Killer Queen

The initial few fragrances by Katy Perry came in a cat-shaped bottle and the smell seemed apt for the packaging. When the singer launched her Killer Queen perfume, fans loved the latest fragrance. The spicy, warm, chocolatey scent also has a kick of juicy berries.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's perfume line is called KKW Fragrance. The earliest edition of her perfume is from 2009. With gardenia and jasmine, it smells as rich and sophisticated. The expert perfumer who worked on Kim K's fragrance is Claude Dir.

Taylor Swift - Incredible Things

Just before Taylor Swift's 1989 was out, the singer launched her own perfume called Incredible Things. The perfume has a creamy, spicy, and floral scent that appeals to the crowd. The Blank Space singer's first perfume was Wonderstruck launched in collaboration with Elizabeth Arden.

