Rihanna's Catchy Songs That Can Have A Great Dance Routine Set On Them

International pop star Rihanna has released a number of hit dance numbers over the years. She has been a part of a number of songs that have upbeat music and count as good dance numbers. Here is a look at a list of such songs.

Best dance numbers from Rihanna

1. Don’t Stop The Music

Don’t Stop The Music is an upbeat song which can be heard in various parties and clubs. The song has fast beats which allow an energetic set to be prepared on it. Around the time the song released, a number of people opted for the song as a dance number. This is one of the best dance numbers which has come from Rihanna. Have a look.

2. This is What You Came For

This Is What You Came For is a song which was majorly created by Calvin Harris. The song also features Rihanna. The hook of the song has been sung by her which has been paired up with the right kind of beats. This song can be heard being played time and again at various pubs and clubs. Unlike a few dance numbers, this one has well-written lyrics which adds on to its beauty. Have a look at the song here.

3. Pon De Replay

Pon De Replay is one of the best party songs which has been delivered by Rihanna. The video of the song features Rihanna in a club dancing to the catchy beats. The layer one beats of this song are loud, prominent and well-made, which make the song one of the best dance numbers. Pon De Replay has been remixed multiple times adding on to the energy level. Have a look at the song here.

Read Rihanna's Popular Instagram Posts That Gained Massive Attention!

Also read Rihanna's Most Romantic Songs That Can Be Dedicated To Your Partner

4. Love On The Brain

Love On The Brain is one of the most well-sung songs that have come from this international celebrity. The style in her method and voice modulation is what works the best with this song. It has the right beats to set a good, graceful and jazzy number. The song has slow beats allowing people to experiment with their routine. Have a look at the song here.

Image Courtesy: Rihanna Instagram

Read Rihanna Received The President's Award; Here's Her Other Awards & Accolades Over The Years

Also read Times When Rihanna Looked Ravishing In Red; Check Out Her Pics Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.