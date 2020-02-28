Rihanna's Lesser-known Songs That Could Not Rank On The Charts

International pop star Rihanna has released a number of hit singles and studio albums over the years. Her last studio album dropped in 2016 and it has been four years since then. She has been a part of a number of songs that have broken the billboard records. However, Rihanna also has some lesser-known songs which failed to gain popularity.

Higher

Higher is from Rihanna's album, Anti. Higher is just two minutes long, but Rihanna's raw wish is sarcastic. Anti is the eighth album of the singer, who previewed the song on Instagram in early March 2015. Apart from incredible vocals, this song is a highlight of the masterpiece, Anti.

Watch n' Learn

In Watch n' Learn, Rihanna is witty in her punchlines. The artist has only performed Watch n' Learn during a festival circuit in summer 2012. The song is from her sixth studio album Talk That Talk, released in 2011. The song is a dancehall song with extended reggae characteristics.

Wait Your Turn

Wait Your Turn intertwines the game of football, love and fame all in one. The single is from her fourth studio album, Rated R released 2009. Wait Your Turn ranked 10th on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles.

Skin

Skin is Rihanna's lesser-known song from her fifth studio album, Loud released in the year 2010. The song was covered on the setlist of the Loud Tour (2011), where Rihanna retrieves a man from the audience near the end of the song and performs a lap-dance whilst on an elevated platform. Skin ranked on 66th position on the Billboard chart.

Phresh Out The Runway

In the song, Rihanna slays the catwalk in pink Adam Selman-designed lingerie and Manolo Blahnik booties. The song's lyrics were subjected to criticism. Phresh Out The Runway is from her seventh studio album Unapologetic.

