Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Julia Roberts Among Stars At British Fashion Awards

London's Royal Albert Hall witnessed hollywood stars, models, singers and fashion designers walk the red carpet on Monday ahead of the 2019 British fashion awards. Among the stars attending the glitzy ceremony were singer and Fenty designer Rihanna, who arrived with musician ASAP Rocky, and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. Music was woven into the night, with a number of stars taking to the stage to perform, including Boy George, Eric Clapton and British rapper Little Simz.

This year's ceremony was hosted by the "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross who opened the ceremony on Monday evening wearing a fluid Richard Quinn creation, her hair braided and twisted into a sculptural halo. She surprised the audience with a song to kick things off. Italian designer Giorgio Armani received the 'Outstanding Achievement Award' whereas model Naomi Campbell was honoured with the 'Fashion Icon prize'.

Read : McCartney Reunited In The Sky With Rihanna After Working Together In 'Fourfiveseconds'

Read: Rihanna: Know Why The Popstar Recently Apologized To Her Fans



Julia Roberts arrived wearing a black velvet jumpsuit created by designer Giorgio Armani. The jumpsuit's ornate silver embellishment represented the sparkle both Armani and Julia bring to a room. Talking about her long time friend Giorgio Armani, Roberts said, "I am always very comfortable in Armani and that translates into confidence and ease.” “Even his high heels are comfortable. I suppose that makes him not only a wonderful designer, but a magician as well,” she said talking about one of his designs. Australian pop star Kylie Minogue presented an award. Janet Jackson who, wearing an all-black ensemble by Stella McCartney surprised the room by naming Rihanna's brand Fenty as winner of the Urban Luxe award.

Read: 'Harriet' Writer Reveals Studio Exec Wanted Julia Roberts To Play African-American Woman

Read: Julia Roberts Turns 52, Here Are Iconic Roles By This Pretty Woman

Lewis Hamilton had come straight off his victorious race in Abu Dhabi while Rihanna looked phenomenal in a sultry mint green satin dress as she attended the star studded event. She donned a Georgette sheer coat of the exact same shade over the top with matching gloves for an elegant finish.Keeping with the trend, the Umbrella singer chose some satin mint green heels to complete the unusual yet effortlessly chic look. The annual award show is a fundraiser for british fashion council charities.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.