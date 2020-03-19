Rihanna's Certified Fresh Movies On Rotten Tomatoes - Check Out The List

Rihanna is blessed with a mesmerising voice and her songs leave a lasting impression. She has also acted in various films and delivered some super hit songs in her career. Her movies include Guava Island, Ocean's 8, Bring It On: All or Nothing and many more. Here are some of Rihanna's films on Rotton Tomatoes that are rated highly or "'certified fresh', as the website calls it.

ALSO READ | Rihanna's Best Songs That Talk About Riches And Money, See List

Rihanna's certified fresh films on Rotton Tomatoes

The First Monday in May

The film was directed by Andrew Rossi. The film also stars Anna Wintour, Andrew Bolton, John Galliano, Karl Lagerfeld, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Baz Luhrmann, Kar-Wai Wong, and Rihanna. The film's Tomatometer is 78 per cent and the audience score is 69 per cent.

The First Monday in May (2016)



Filmmaker Andrew Rossi examines an exhibit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art that showcases Chinese-inspired Western fashions.



(featuring: Rihanna, Anna Wintour, Karl Lagerfeld & more) pic.twitter.com/T9ve7AKrOb — femme fatale (@eliesaaab) May 11, 2019

ALSO READ | Rihanna's List Of Films That Are A Must-watch For The Fans Of The 'Rude Boy' Singer; Read

This Is the End

This Is the End is about six Los Angeles celebrities who are stuck in James Franco's house. The cast of the movie includes James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, and Rihanna. The film had a budget of 3.2 crores and it earned 12.65 crores at the box office. The film's Tomatometer is 83 per cent and the audience score is 71 per cent.

ALSO READ | Rihanna's Popular Music Albums That Have Given Us Some Greatest Songs Of All Time

Wreck-it Ralph

The sci-fiction animated movie's plot is about a character, Ralph, who is tired of playing the role of a bad guy and embarks on a different journey. The voice actors of the movie include John C. Reilly as Wreck-It Ralph, Sarah Silverman as Vanellope von Schweetz, Jack McBrayer as Fix-It Felix Jr. and many more. The film's Tomatometer is 87 per cent and the audience score is 86 per cent. Rihanna sang a song in the movie, which was Shut up and drive, that was immensely popular. Check out the song.

Image source: Screengrab from Wreck it Ralph

ALSO READ | Rihanna's Most Stunning Hairstyles To Take Inspiration From, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.