Rihanna's Best Songs That Talk About Riches And Money, See List

Celebrated Barbadian singer Rihanna is a singing sensation. She is blessed with a mesmerising voice and her songs leave a lasting impression. She has also acted in various films and delivered some super hit songs in her career. Some of her record-breaking tracks include Shine like Diamonds, Umbrella, and many others. The singer has inspired millions of her fans with her music.and has collaborated with many artists like Eminem, Drake, Calvin Harris, Mikky Ekko, and more. Apart from this, her makeup brand Fenty Beauty is also a highly popular one across the globe. Here is a list of her best songs that talk about riches and money.

B*tch Better Have My Money

Many of her fans are aware of how much Rihanna slays in her music video for "B*tch Better Have My Money". What many of us might not know that when it comes to her money, the singer slays in more ways than one. When the music video of the song released, many of her fans noticed the real-life correlation to Rihanna and a few financial troubles she faced back in 2009.

Pour It Up

Rihanna sings about "strip clubs and dollar bills" in this feminine spin of the cash-and-strippers lyrical content. The song was produced by Hip-Hop beat master Mike WiLL Made-It. This pole dancing themed music video was filmed in May 2013 and co-directed by Rihanna.

Work

The singer teamed up with Drake and his team for this sparse ballad. The Canadian rapper dropped a verse while the beat was inspired by Boi-1da, Allen Ritter ("The Language," "Know Yourself") and Sevn Thomas ("10 Bands"). The sound was put together during a studio session at Drake's house in Calabasas, Los Angeles. The song marks the third collaboration between the pair, following What’s My Name and Take Care.

