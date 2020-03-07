Rihanna's List Of Films That Are A Must-watch For The Fans Of The 'Rude Boy' Singer; Read

Rihanna is a singing sensation. The celebrated Barbadian singer is blessed with a mesmerising voice and her songs leave a lasting impression on her fans. Some of her record-breaking songs include Shine like a Diamonds, Umbrella, Rude Boy, amongst several others. She is a multi-faceted personality who is also a supremely successful actor and a businesswoman as well.

Source: Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Instagram

Her makeup brand Fenty Beauty is a highly popular one across the globe. The pop-star has featured in some commercial Hollywood films too. In fact, Rihanna has given stupendous performances in her acting career too. Talking about her films, let's take a look at some of the best films of Rihanna so far.

Best Films of Rihanna

Ocean's 8 (2018)

In every frame that Rihanna featured on the silver-screen in Ocean's 8, she created magic. In fact, Rihanna was part of some of the best scenes of the iconic Hollywood flick. Helmed by director Gary Ross, Ocean's 8 is one the best films of Rihanna so far. She gave a memorable performance as a hacker in the action thriller.

Source: Ocean's 8 Instagram

Battleship (2012)

Source: Sege Instagram

When discussing the best films of Rihanna, there's no way we miss out on Battleship. Rihanna played a strong character in the film. She played the role of a defence personnel in the film, and her dialogue "Mahalo, motherf******" became quite a hit. Rihanna looked every bit of her character. Her eye makeup and hairdo in the movie was the talk of the town upon the release of the film.

Valerian (2017)

Source: Valerian Movie Instagram

Rihanna stunned many when she did a full dance sequence in Valerian. Not just her stellar performance as an actor, but her impeccable dancing skills in the novie impressed the critics and audiences as well. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in the Valerian as a shape-shifting alien.

Home (2015)

Source: Marveldcfan910 Account 3 Instagram

This is one of the most popular animated films of recent times. Although one could not visually see Rihanna in Home, but her voice as an adorable teenage girl will stay afresh in people's memories for a long span. Home did exceptional box-office business worldwide. Hence it absolutely deserves a place in the list of best films of Rihanna.

