Rihanna's Popular Music Albums That Have Given Us Some Greatest Songs Of All Time

Rihanna is one of the most popular music artists in the industry. The singer has collaborated with various popular music artists like Eminem, Drake, Calvin Harris, Mikky Ekko, and more. There were also speculation about her upcoming album that might release in the future. Take a look at some of the singer's best albums of her career.

Rihanna's most popular albums

Anti

The album is Rihanna's eighth studio album. Anti released on January 27, 2016. The most famous songs from the album are Needed Me, Love on the Brain, Kiss it Better, Work.

"ANTI" by #Rihanna has now spent... ready for this... FOUR YEARS charting on the Billboard 200!!! It's the first album by a black female act to achieve this. Congrats @rihanna! pic.twitter.com/5lTrtToSMo — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) February 28, 2020

Loud

Loud is the fifth studio album of the artist that she released on November 12, 2010. The album songs include Only Girl, Skin, What's My Name, Raining Men, Love the Way You Lie.

Talk That Talk

Talk That Talk released on November 18, 2011. The album was recorded while the singer was travelling for her Loud Tour. This shows the hard work and dedication she has put in the album. The songs of the album include You da One, We Found Love, We All Want Love, Birthday Cake, and more.

Good Girl Gone Bad

The album won the Juno Award for International Album of the Year. The album released on May 31, 2007. The songs from the album include Umbrella, Push Up On Me, Shut Up And Drive, Don't Stop The Music, and more.

12 years ago, @rihanna dropped her 3rd studio album 'Good Girl Gone Bad'



• 6X multi-platinum 💿💿💿💿💿💿

• "Umbrella" 💿💿💿💿💿💿

• "Don't Stop the Music" 💿💿💿💿

• "Shut Up and Drive" 💿💿

• "Hate that I Love You" 💿💿

• "Rehab" 💿💿 pic.twitter.com/1oIGQpaWnX — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) May 31, 2019

