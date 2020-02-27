Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation Has Its Connection With Fenty Beauty! Did You Know?

Barbadian singer Rihanna is considered as the wealthiest female musician in the world. But apart from her musical career, Rihanna is known for her numerous philanthropic activities and was even awarded the President's Award at the 51st NAACP award function recently. Rihanna has performed most of her public servant activities through her own foundation that she founded back in 2012 named the Clara Lionel Foundation. Read on to know all about this foundation.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Or Rihanna: Who Aced The Alberta Ferretti Metallic Gown Better?

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation

The Clara Lionel Foundation, founded by Rihanna in 2012, provides funds for children’s education all around the world along with providing finances for emergency preparations and the response programs.

The organisation was founded in honour of Rihanna’s grandparents named Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. CLF actively advocates the improvement in the quality of life for the kids and the youth everywhere in the world. The education programs currently take place in countries like Malawi, Barbados and Senegal. While the emergency response programs are actively running in the Carribean and in many areas around the globe. The CLF also provides a global scholarship program, the Clara Braithwaite Center for Oncology and Nuclear Medicine in Barbados (at Queen Elizabeth Hospital) and the Barbados Micro Grants Program.

ALSO READ| Rihanna Received The President's Award; Here's Her Other Awards & Accolades Over The Years

CLF with Rihanna’s makeup line Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty and CLF joined hands for the Killawatt highlighter which was released as a special CLF limited edition. Through the purchase of this highlighter, 100% of every purchase went to the CLF. They even teamed up to send limited people to the diamond ball who support the Clara Lionel Foundation.

In Malawi, the CLF works in partnership with The Campaign for Female Education and the bike-sharing platform called Ofo and plans to impact the lives of 7500 girls by the year 2021. The girls would be financially supported for their time in school and also aid them to take up different employment opportunities by training them after their schooling.

ALSO READ| Rihanna's Popular Instagram Posts That Gained Massive Attention!

Rihanna's President Award

The President’s Award was given to Rihanna a few days ago for her exceptional contribution as a public servant. Rihanna's entrepreneurial achievements helped her to set a record for this award. She is known to be the pop star who turned into a humanitarian when she first opened the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012.

Prepare to be moved!… 👑 Rihanna accepts the President’s Award honor at the 51st #NAACPImageAwards! pic.twitter.com/cx91nLpMv3 — BET (@BET) February 23, 2020

ALSO READ| Rihanna Is Proud Of Her Curvy Body And These Pictures Are A Proof!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.