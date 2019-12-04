Rihanna's Outfits Are Just What You Need To Take Inspiration From

The Fenty Beauty mogul and singer, Rihanna is undoubtedly the most sought after celebrity in the world and her outfits perfectly convey what she is- bold and fierce! She often dons dramatic ensembles for events and appearances. Be it her Met Gala look or red carpet appearances, she slays in all her outfits. Here, we take a look at some of her best looks.

Rihanna’s wardrobe can be a major inspiration, here is why-

Rihanna wore a light turquoise sheer top and similar colour midi skirt. She completed the look with a high bun and green tie around plumps and an oversized clutch. Rihanna looked chic in this look which she donned for a casual evening.

Boss lady Rihanna wore a black leather wrap around lamb sleeve top with a black leather small slit pants. Riri completed the look with strappy heels and her signature high pony. The silver chokers that she added to the outfit, amped up the look.

Rihanna wore this quirky 90’s inspired purple sheer top over a classic white T-shirt and flared denims. She looked peppy with the clips on her hair and the purple clutch. The contrast hair and hand accessories that she opted, reminded of the 90's Spice Girls.

Rihanna wore a hot pink ruffled tube long trail gown. She looked magnificent in the red carpet event of a popular make-up brand. She completed the look with similar colour stilettoes and wavy hair.

Rihanna wore a white lace bodysuit with accentuated white bow detail and trails. She completed the look with white strappy heels and diamond jewellery. Rihanna stole the show with this ethereal look.

