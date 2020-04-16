Rihanna’s Trainer Gives Quick Tips To Get toned Like Pop Star In Just 30 minutes

Rihanna's music videos and her social media game have been strong for many years now. The pop star has gone from giving hit songs and appearing in movies, to be the face of luxury brands, and become a successful businesswoman as well. Rihanna's trends and style go viral within minutes and before one can blink, fans are already finding ways to pick up her latest look. Rihanna's fitness routine also influences her fans. Read to know some of the easy tips from Rihanna’s trainer, Ary Nunez on getting a toned figure like the sensational pop singer.

Rihanna’s trainer reveals 6 easy tips to get toned like the pop star

Rihanna‘s trainer, Ary Nunez in an interview shared secrets on Rihanna's fitness. Ary Nunez unveiled six easy and quick tips to get the glam figure like Rihanna in just no time. Ary Nunez gave fitness and daily workout tips that are necessary for keeping up the stamina and achieving the target.

Always stay hydrated and keep sipping on your water. Keep a bottle at all times as one needs to get in more water than they think they do.

One must train for five days a week in order to achieve the target. Rihanna's trainer urges fans to mix strength, cardio and flexibility training in order to get a strong base.

Ary Nunez insists on getting a workout playlist. Her music list contains songs from pop singers including Rihanna, The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Post Malone.

In order to achieve the target, one must eat clean. A good mix of fruits, vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats is recommended by Ary Nunez. The popular fitness trainer also suggested tortillas with avocado, hummus, and some greens.

Workout wear is another aspect one must focus on. Ary Nunez pushes fans to opt for workout wear that they find best comfortable and motivating.

Nunez also gave three workout tips to get a flat stomach. One of them is to try 32 reps of sit-ups with your hands in prayer position towards the sky. Another one is to go for 16 reps of rotating sit-ups with your hands in a prayer position at chest level. Last would be to go for an isometric hold in a sitting-straddle position for 32 seconds and repeat the same three times.

