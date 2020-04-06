Rihanna Confirms Fenty Beauty Skin Launch Is On The Way Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Deets Here

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty was launched in the year 2018 and it collected approximately USD 100 million within the first week of its launch. The USP of the brand was reportedly its 40 shades of foundation, which is far more than any other brand has ever come up with. And now, if the latest reports are to be believed, a line of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty skin launch will take place amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rihanna confirms Fenty Skin launch amid Coronavirus pandemic

The 32-year-old makeup mogul is reportedly preparing to drop the highly anticipated skincare collection amid the Coronavirus pandemic. However, there is no official date on when fans can expect the launch of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty skincare line. While she didn’t reveal the date on which the skincare line would be launched, she expressed about how she manages every aspect of the brand she owns, while talking to an online entertainment portal.

Also Read | Rihanna cherishes the idea of becoming a single mom; reveals she wants to have 3-4 kids

While interacting with an online portal, the Rude Boy singer said that she has written all the copy for the websites, the product descriptions, the product names and the colour names. Furthermore, Rihanna also stated that while she has a big team working with her on this.

Also Read | Rihanna and Beyonce's adorable throwback picture will definitely put a smile on your face

Also Read | Rihanna's Fenty Beauty: How it managed to be one of the top cosmetic lines in US

Also Read | From Kylie Cosmetics to Fenty Beauty: here are makeup brands owned by famous celebrities

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.