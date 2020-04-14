The Debate
Rihanna Can Slay The Poker Face Like No Other And Look Like An Absolute Stunner; See Pics

Bollywood News

Rihanna has taken over social media with her pics. Here are some of her poker face looks that will give you some inspiration for your photoshoot.

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rihanna

Iconic pop singer Rihanna has been ruling over millions of hearts across the world over a decade with her soulful voice. In addition to her singing finesse, the Work singer is highly looked up to by fans, worldwide, for her extravagant sartorial choices that have always received a thumbs up from the fashion police. The fashionista frequently makes headlines for her exquisite red-carpet ensembles and public appearances.

Rihanna keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts through her social media handles. The Diamonds singer's fun and quirky poses have always been lauded by her fans and her Instagram handle is proof. Moreover, the singer-actor has rocked the poker face look like an absolute stunner in several Instagram posts. Therefore, here is a compilation of Rihanna's poker face looks to take cues from for upping your social media game:

Rihanna's poker face looks 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Rihanna donned a mint coloured shimmery body-con dress with ruched details and asymmetric sleeves for one of her red-carpet appearances. She paired her outfit with silver strappy heels, silver hoops and retro sunglasses. The singer rounded off her look with a sleek hairdo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

One can never go wrong with an all-black ensemble and this look of Rihanna proves it. The Stay singer sported a black latex co-ord set synched at the waist as she posed for the camera slaying a poker face. She complimented her look with statement silver accessories and black strappy heels. In terms of her makeup, she kept is basic with a nude undertone and kohled eyes.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

An all-snake print ensemble is quite difficult to pull off but Rihanna does it with sheer ease. The Sledgehammer singer donned a bodycon snake print dress, paired with a jacket, stilettos and a bucket hat of the same print too. She completed her look with silver and diamond accessories and dewy makeup.

Here is a bonus of Rihanna's photos wherein she slays the poker face look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

