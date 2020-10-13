'Rio Lobo' Cast: Who Plays Lead Roles In This John Wayne Movie?

Rio Lobo is one of the classic movies that popularized the Western genre in American cinema. The movie starred John Wayne in the lead role and helped him become an action icon. The movie was Howard Hawks' third western film about a sheriff protecting his town from bandits and plunderers. Even the first two movies in Howard Hawks' series, Rio Bravo and El Dorado, featured John Wayne in the lead role. Here is a look at the main cast of the 1970 movie Rio Lobo.

Rio Lobo Cast and characters

John Wayne

John Wayne featured in the role of Col. Cord McNally. McNally is a Union soldier who is brave and cunning. At the beginning of the film, McNally is captured by Confederate soldiers Capt. Pierre Cordona and Sgt. Tuscarora Phillips. Despite being enemies during the war, the three men form a bond of mutual respect. After the war, Cordona and Tuscarora help McNally save the town of Rio Lobo.

Jorge Rivero

Jorge Rivero stars as Capt. Pierre Cordona, also known as Frenchy. Cordona is a former confederate soldier who was tricked by McNally and captured during the Civil War. However, Cordona still respects McNally and the two form a friendship after the war ends.

Christopher Mitchum

Christopher Mitchum plays the role of Sgt. Tuscarora Phillips, who is Cordona's friend and partner. Just like Cordona, Tuscarora is captured by the Union after he is tricked by McNally. Tuscarora also forms a bond with McNally after the war and helps him save the town of Rio Lobo, which is being run by a group of greedy bandits.

Jennifer O'Neill

Jennifer O'Neill plays the role of the main female lead, Shasta Delaney. Shasta Delaney, who is from the town of Rio Lobo, asks McNally and his crew to take down the bandits. She is the one who leads the crew into the town and also helps them during gunfights against the bandits in Rio Lobo.

Sherry Lansing

Sherry Lansing plays Amelita, a woman whose face is slashed by the movie's villain. After being attacked, Amelita vows to take revenge and kill the bandit leader herself. She then joins McNally's crew to hunt down the Rio Lobo bandits.

