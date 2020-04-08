Rita Ora Grateful For Being Able To Get Out Of The House, Wishes Fans On World Health Day

Singer Rita Ora has lately been in the news for her decision to work with NHS (National Health Services) as a volunteer amidst the Coronavirus crisis. She recently updated her fans on how self-isolation has been for her through a picture on her social media handle. She has also written about being lucky enough to have a safe place other than her home, where she can take a stroll and maintain her mental and physical health.

Rita Ora thankful for being able to get out of the house

Rita Ora recently uploaded a bunch of pictures of herself on her official Instagram handle where she could be seen relaxing in the sun. In the picture posted, she can be seen relaxing on a green landscape for which she has also expressed her gratitude in the caption. Rita Ora can be seen wearing a pair of comfortable black shorts with a glittery full sleeve grey top. She can be seen wearing knee-high boots. She has added a red hat and a bunch of chains to complete the look. In the caption for the post, Rita Ora has mentioned how she has been able to get out of the house and take a walk in a safe place. She has added that this World Health Day, the emphasis is on maintaining physical and mental health. Rita Ora has ended on the note that there is hope at the end of this tunnel. Have a look at the post on Rita Ora’s Instagram here.

Read Liam Payne's Debut Album 'LP1' Becomes A Huge Success; Features Rita Ora, Jonas Blue

Also read "He Looks Fit" Says Rita Ora After Getting 'distracted' On 'The Masked Singer'

Rita Ora’s new song

Rita Ora launched her new song, How To Be Lonely, on March 27, 2020. The new song is being loved by the audience and is being appreciated ever since its release. The lyrics of the song talk about a woman and her take on love and loneliness. The video and the lyrics seem to be the most liked part of the newly launched song. Have a look at the song How To Be Lonely here.

Read Rita Ora's Sheer Bodysuit Sets The Temperature Soaring; See Pic

Also read Rita Ora Is Dating Jude Law's Son Rafferty Law, Confirm Reports

(Image Courtesy: Rita Ora/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.