Rita Ora's Sheer Bodysuit Sets The Temperature Soaring; See Pic

Hollywood News

Rita Ora is one of the divas who does not shy away from flaunting her curves in revealing ensembles. Read to know more about her seductive post shared by her.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rita Ora

The phenomenal singer and actor Rita Ora is one of the divas who does not shy away from flaunting her curves. She has made head turns every now and then because of her bold and up-to-the-mark fashion statements. And now, Rita has done it once again.

Taking to Instagram, Rita Ora shared a gorgeous picture after returning from a trip to Miami. The singer was seen sitting on a leather sofa in the pictures. She opted for a sheer lace bodysuit which blew away the minds of her followers. With her arms outstretched, Rita Ora was seen gazing confidently into the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the same day, she shared another picture on her Instagram story where she was seen wearing only a pair of jeans and a nude bra. She also playfully danced looking at the camera using one of the Instagram filters. She wrote alongside how much she loves the filter.

Here are a few other instances when Rita Ora flaunted her sensational figure:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Published:
