Rita Wilson Has Two Hilarious Demands From Husband Tom Hanks If She Dies First

Rita Wilson along with her husband Tom Hanks returned home from quarantine in Australia on March 31, 2020. The actor shared several pictures on Instagram thanking God for blessing them with good health and continued success. Recently, Rita Wilson was featured in The Kelly Clarkson Show where she talked about two demands she wants her husband to fulfill in case she dies before him.

Rita Wilson opened up about two things she would like her husband to do if she dies before he does. While recalling the time when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she said that she had an impromptu conversation with her husband. The actor said that she told him if she dies she wants Tom Hanks to be really sad for a long time and the second thing she wants is a celebration. Talking about the celebration, Rita said that she wants a lot of dancing and singing and people telling stories about anything. She also revealed that these wishes served as a major inspiration for her song Throw me a party.

Talking about her husband Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson said that she fell in love with Tom as she loves a good storyteller. She added that Tom Hanks talks a lot which is that one thing that made the duo get along instantly. Further, Rita Wilson talked about her family and said that she grew up in a very vocal family as they expressed themselves through food and talking. Therefore, Tom Hanks didn’t seem weird to her, the actor added. Rita Wilson mentioned that she loves when her husband makes her laugh all the time.

