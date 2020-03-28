Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Return To LA After More Than 2 Weeks Quarantine In Australia

Tom Hanks, a double Oscar winner and one of the most beloved actors in America, and his wife Rita Wilson were the first major celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for COVID-19. The celebrity couple was treated at a hospital in Australia where they received their diagnosis and treatment. The two had been in isolation for a further period after leaving the hospital. Now, it has been reported that the couple has returned to Los Angeles.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson reach Los Angeles

As per reports from a leading media portal, that the couple has returned to Los Angeles on Friday after having spent more than two weeks in quarantine in Australia. Tom Hanks was in Australia to work on a movie about Elvis Presley, and on March 11, the actor announced that he and his wife had been tested positive for the disease. Filming was consequently shut down for the movie.

A leading media portal reported that the Forrest Gump actor and his wife were photographed smiling while driving a vehicle in the city of Los Angeles. There were also reports and photographs of the two taken by leading media portals shortly after the couple landed at a small Los Angeles area airport. In those photographs, Hanks was seen touching the tarmac and dancing a little after getting off a private jet.

Tom Hanks had taken to his Twitter account on Sunday where he told his fans that it had been two weeks since he first started showing signs of any symptoms. He also told his fans that he and his wife were feeling much better now. Check out the tweet below.

