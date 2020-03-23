Tom Hanks Shares His Health Update Two Weeks After Coronavirus Diagnosis; Read Here

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks recently shared a health update of himself along with wife Rita Wilson, two weeks after the couple was diagnosed with Coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were on a recovery spree and were put up in self-isolation. The actor released a statement on his social media wherein he said that they feel better now.

Also Read: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Leave Hospital, Move To Self-quarantine At Australia Home

Tom Hanks stressed on the need for self-isolation

Tom Hanks also stressed the need for self-isolation amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. He said that there is no risk of giving the Coronavirus or getting it from anyone when you remained indoors. The actor called this the basic 'common sense'. Tom Hanks added in his statement that this may take a while but with proper care, this difficult phase too shall pass. Check out his tweet.

Also Read: Tom Hanks' Sister Gives Update About His Health; Says 'he's Okay But Not Great'

Tom Hanks was about to shoot for the Elvis Presley biopic

Tom Hanks was on Australia's Gold Coast wherein he was all set to shoot for his upcoming film, the Elvis Presley biopic when both he along with his wife, Rita Wilson was diagnosed with the deadly virus. The 63-year-old actor along with Rita Wilson was admitted to the hospital wherein they were given the proper treatment for the Coronavirus before being sent to self-isolation for a week. Since Tom got diagnosed with COVID-19, the Elvis Presley biopic has been put on hold.

Also Read: Tom Hanks Fights Nazis In His Latest Film 'Greyhound'; Watch Trailer Here

Reportedly, Australia and United States are struggling extensively to prevent people from attending crowded social gatherings and prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Under such a scenario, the Da Vinci Code actor urged his fans to follow the advice of self-isolation.

He had recently also given a similar update after a week he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor went on to say that he along with his wife Rita Wilson are experiencing the same symptoms except for the fever. Check out his tweet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.