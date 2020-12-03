Rita Wilson Reveals She Still Has COVID-19 Antibodies Even After 9 Months Of Recovery

Rita Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks were amongst the first celebrities to have contracted COVID-19. Rita Wilson during her interview with Jimmy Kimmel on the Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealed that she still has COVID-19 antibodies even after all these months. Read more about her interview here.

Rita Wilson on having COVID-19 Antibodies after 9 months of recovery

Actor, singer, songwriter and producer Rita Wilson was recently on a popular American talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. On the show, Rita was seen wearing a black silk dress. When Rita arrived on set Kimmel joked about how she might be the only person he doesn't have to worry about because she must be brimming with antibodies. Rita replied to him saying that it is true, she still has antibodies. Rita further explained that she is a part of a UCLA program where she gets tested every couple of months and that is why she is certain she still has the antibodies. Rita said that the COVID-19 antibodies diminish as you get farther away from the infection, but as of now they are still there and are helping her out.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were in Australia when they were diagnosed with Coronavirus. The couple were in isolation for 14 days. They recovered from the virus soon but still kept undergoing the tests.

Rita Wilson was seen on the show to promote her new songs, Everybody Cries, Pray for Peace and I wanna kiss Bob Dylan. Rita and Jimmy also spoke about their High School, the two are alumni's of Hollywood High and were seen talking about their school days as well.

According to Hollywood reporter, the UCLA study found that the antibodies found in people who were diagnosed with coronavirus dropped by 50% in two and a half month period. The Mt. Sinai research found that 90% of the people out of a group of 20,000 with mild to moderate illness had antibody responses up to three months.

IMAGE CREDITS: @ritawilson IG

