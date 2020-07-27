Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Receives Greek Citizenship, PM Mitsotakis Shares The Announcement

The Da Vinci Code actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have become Greek citizens. Recently, Greece's Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis shared an Instagram post which stated that the couple are Greek citizens. Mitsotakis shared an Instagram post on Saturday night.

The post featured a picture of Greece's Prime Minister, his wife, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson appear to be holding Greek passports. Kyriakos Mitsotakis also mentioned that Hanks and Wilson are proud Greek citizens. Further, Greece's Prime Minister also tagged Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson in the caption. You can check out the Instagram post here:

As per reports, the citizenship status was granted to the couple as well as their children. Hence, Colin, Elizabeth, Chet, and Truman are also Greek citizens. The family received Greek citizenship last year due to Tom Hank’s role in raising awareness about the Athens fire 2018. As per reports, this fire claimed the lives of about 100 people.

Tom Hanks' Greek home

Tom Hanks’ Greek home is situated on the island of Antiparos. As per reports, Hanks purchased this property in 2004. The actor and his family have often been spotted in Greece where they appear to be enjoying their vacation time. Further, Rita Wilson’s mother, Dorothea Tzigkou has also been spotted with the family on several occasions.

As per reports, Rita Wilson’s mother was born near the Greece border. As of late, the family was spotted on Greece’s Paros Island. The family was reportedly celebrating Tom Hanks’ 64th birthday.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have also produced movies about the Greek community. One of these movies includes My Big Fat Greek Wedding. This movie was a huge hit at the box office.

Being a Hellenic:

At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Tom Hanks had said that he had practically been a Hellenic (Greek) since the past 32 years. Hanks also felt that Greece was a ‘haven’. Talking about his experience, Tom Hanks said that he had travelled to a lot of places however, he felt that no other place was more beautiful than Greece. He felt that the ‘land’, ‘sky’, and water had healing powers and also felt that they were ‘good for the soul’.

Tom Hanks’ tweet:

On January 2, 2020, Tom Hanks shared a Tweet about his Greek citizenship. Hanks said that he was an ‘Honorary Citizen’ of Greece. His Tweet received about 29.3k likes and about 2k Retweets. You can check out Tom Hanks’ Tweet here:

Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, “happy year!”). Hanx pic.twitter.com/b8fmrgjvYP — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 2, 2020

Promo Image Source: Kyriakos Mitsotakis' Instagram

