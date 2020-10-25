Rita Wilson's Net Worth: All About 'Sleepless In Seattle' Actor Rita Wilson's Net Worth

Rita Wilson is an acclaimed actress, singer and a producer. The actor made her entry into the acting business with her role in the TV serial called The Brady Brunch. After that, she went on to do numerous appearances in both TV shows as well as in movies. Her list of films include movie like Volunteers (1985), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Now and Then (1995), Jingle All the Way (1996), The Story of Us (1999), Runaway Bride (1999), It's Complicated (2009), and Larry Crowne (2011), to name a few.

She also appeared in successful TV shows titled The Good Wife and Girls. Wilson later got married to acclaimed actor Tom Hanks in 1988 and the two sons together named Chester and Truman. Wilson also has two stepchildren from Hanks's first marriage, named Colin and Elizabeth Hanks. Read on to know about The Good Wife actor Rita Wilson's net worth and other trivial details.

Rita Wilson's net worth

Rita Wilson's net worth includes her income as an actor, producer and as a singer. According to celebritynetworth portal, Rita Wilson's income is $100 million, which when added to Tom Hanks net worth becomes a total of $400 million. Rita Wilson's income has a huge contribution to her work as a producer as well. Rita has produced the successful movie titled My Big Fat Greek Wedding, she then produced hit movies like Connie and Carla, and Mamma Mia!. Rita Wilson has till date released four studio albums as a singer as well.

As far as the real estate is concerned, in May 2017, Tom and Rita sold their two homes in Palisades for about $18 million. The couple owns 5 other homes in the Pacific Palisades, and a ski house in Sun Valley, Idaho as well. The couple jointly has a real estate portfolio of about $150 million, according to celebritynetworth.

Rita Wilson's birthday

Rita Wilson is 63 years old as of October 23, 2020. The actor was born as Margarita Ibrahimoff on October 26, 1956, in California. She grew up in a Greek Orthodox household, where her mother was Greek and her father was from Bulgaria. She has two siblings named Lily and Chris.

Rita Wilson's movies

Rita Wilson has featured in a total of more than 70 movies in her career. Her last TV series was the show named Girls, while she was last seen in the movie titled Love Is Love Is Love as Mary Kay. The film was directed by Eleanor Coppola and starred an ensemble cast including Joanne Whalley, Chris Messina, Kathy Baker, Marshall Bell, Maya Kazan, Rosanna Arquette, Polly Draper, Elea Oberon, Valarie Pettiford, Alyson Reed, and Cybill Shepherd. Out of the four studio albums that she released, her album Halfway to Home was released on March 29, 2019.

