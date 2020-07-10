Robert De Niro's Lawyer Reveals Actor Undergoing Financial Strain Because Of COVID-19

Actor Robert De Niro's lawyer has revealed that he is suffering from financial losses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, De Niro's estranged wife Grace Hightower has asked for the actor to raise her monthly American Express card limit from $50,000 to $100,000 in an emergency order. Hightower's lawyers have made the claims that De Niro cut the credit card limit from $100,000 and has also banned her and her two children from his New York compound.

Robert De Niro faces financial trouble

The attorneys representing De Niro stated that the actor is currently going through a financial crunch in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the attorneys, the pandemic has halted or limited the business for restaurant chain Nobu and the Greenwich Hotel, where the actor holds considerable stakes at. Thus, this has resulted in a cut to the credit card limit.

The Joker actor's lawyer Caroline Krauss has reportedly claimed that the Nobu restaurant chain lost $3 million in April, whereas, $1.87 million in May, resulting in massive losses. According to the lawyer, De Niro had to pay off investors and shelled out $500,000 which he borrowed from his business partners as he 'doesn't have the cash'.

Caroline also brought up the actor's prenuptial agreement with his estranged wife Grace Hightower. The agreement states that Robert owes Hightower $1 million each year, but only as long as he is making $15 million a year. The agreement states that the spousal monetary support will be adjusted if De Niro makes any lesser than $15 million. The actor's lawyer stated furthermore that his accounts and business managers expect that he will be 'lucky' if he gets to make $7.5 million in 2020, which can happen only if things drastically take a turn financially and professionally for the actor.

The judge has ruled out that The Irishman actor should maintain the $50,000 credit limit but pay Grace Hightower a sum of $75,000 so that she and her two children can find a summer home. Manhattan's Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper stated in his contemporary ruling that $50,000 is certainly enough to avoid irreparable harm. De Niro filed for divorce with Grace Hightower back in 2018.

