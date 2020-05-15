Anupam Kher says Al Pacino, Robert De Niro inspired him to become an actor

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took a stroll down the memory lane and recapitulated his earlier career days and credited two prominent Hollywood stars for his career in acting. Anupam who is actively treating his fans with several throwback pictures on social media shared another one of Hollywood stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. While sharing the pictures he explained how big the influence was of these actors on him to spur his acting career.

Anupam Kher credits Al Pacino, Robert De Noro for his acting career

Anupam took to his Instagram page and shared two pictures of the stars that according to the actor was sent in by a friend. The first picture of The Irishman actors was from their earlier career days where the two can be seen looking dashing as young actors. The second picture is their recent one where the two legendary stars can be seen indulging in a conversation. While captioning the post, Anupam revealed that these two stars inspired him to pursue formal training in acting at the National School Of Drama. He also credited the two stars as his inspiration which motivated the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor to open his acting school with the name Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares. At last, he concluded the post by calling them as "International Treasure for the world of cinema."

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor shares a friendly bond with De Niro from the time the duo appeared together on the big screen with the movie Silver Linings Playbook in 2012. Also, Kher on his 65th birthday was seen celebrating the special day with De Niro in New York. Dubbing the actor as 'god of acting,' Kher had taken to Twitter on his birthday to share the insights from his celebrations with De Niro and shared a video.

