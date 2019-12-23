Robert Downey Jr Cannot Get Enough Of A.I In His New Youtube Original Show

The fans of billionaire playboy philanthropist are really missing Tony Stark because of his death in Marvel’s Infinity Saga. But after a long wait, the fans of Robert Downey Jr. are really happy with the announcement of his latest project. In the YouTube Originals, The Age of A.I the actor will be playing the prominent role in the eight-part of the documentary series that focuses on how Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Neural Networks will change the world. The makers of the show have dropped a trailer for the tech-based show which was released on December 12. The tech series was launched on December 18, and it’s every episode ranges from roughly half-an-hour to 40 minutes long. Read more to know about the Youtube original, The Age of A.I.

Robert Downey Jr's next project

The first two episodes of the show have been made available for the audience and the remaining six will be released over the coming weeks. The pilot episode currently has more than 12 million views and features the musician, Will.i.am and Academy Award-winning Artificial Intelligence engineer, Mark Sagar who pushes the limits of what a machine can do in terms of music and emotion. It starts off with a familiar note; RDJ takes the main position on the show and explains that it was “once home to Howard Hughes’ Spruce Goose assembly hangar and home to the first Iron Man which was filmed 12 years ago.” The audience also got to see, Mark Sagar, who is also CEO of Soul Machines, who shared the problems into what it takes to make an AI baby. watch the trailer of the show below:

