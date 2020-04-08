Robert Downey Jr Gets 'Love You 3000' Birthday Wish From 'Avengers: Endgame' Daughter

Robert Downey Jr. turned 55 on April 4, 2020. He has received several wishes from family, friends, and fans. But the one which garnered the most attention was from his on-screen daughter from Avengers: Endgame, Lexi Rabe. Read to know more details about the story:

Robert Downey’s MCU daughter wishes him birthday

Lexi Rabe was adored by many for her performance in Avengers: Endgame as Morgan Stark, daughter of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Robert Downey Jr. and Lexi Rabe’s father-daughter bond in the movie stole many hearts. His dialogue “I Love You 3000” became popular in no time.

Rabe wished Downey mentioning the “Love you 3000” dialogue in the picture. She even broke down the meaning of Robert. The shared the post on her Instagram handle. Check out her wish for her on-screen father.

Gwyneth Paltrow who portrays Pepper Potts, Tony Stark’s wife in the MCU, also wished Robert Downey Jr. The two have appeared in several Marvel films as a couple with Avengers: Endgame was the last. Downey commented on her post with one hug and one kiss emoji. Check out Paltrow’s post for him.

Robert Downey Jr received wishes from his other MCU co-stars Chris Evans (Captain America) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk). He thanked everyone for putting a smile on his face on this special occasion on his Twitter handle and mentioned that there are a lot of them out there on. He even mentioned them to stay safe and stay healthy.

