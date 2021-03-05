Robert Downey Jr Hints At Iron Man’s Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Robert Downey Jr gained global recognition after starring as Tony Stark aka Iron Man in ten films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the end of the final film in phase three of the MCU - Avengers: Endgame, fans saw Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man sacrificing himself in order to wipe out Thanos and his minions off their existence and save the universe. It was then assumed that Avengers: Endgame was Robert Downey Jr's swansong as Iron Man. But, fans have been demanding the actor’s return to the MCU. Now, in a recent interaction, he teased that Iron Man may make a comeback.

Iron Man's return to Marvel's upcoming movies

Since, one can now time travel in MCU and soon there is going to be a multiverse, the dead may not necessarily stay dead. Speaking to GQ in a profile for Tom Holland regarding his latest film Cherry, Robert said that it was funny that he bumped into Keanu (Reeves) the other day, somewhere in Malibu. Keanu told him that he had just been filming The Matrix again. Keanu had stepped back into that world that he once occupied. Robert said, “I asked him what it felt like: ‘Like being in Australia.’ What I am saying is there was a Spider-Man before Tom Holland and there will be a Spider-Man after Tom Holland. That’s facts, Tommo. Sorry.” Lastly, he added, “Well…I have alighted, for now. Real-world to save. But never say never.”

More about Robert Downey Jr

At the age of five, Robert made his acting debut in the film Pound in 1970. He worked with Brat Pack in the teen films Weird Science and Less Than Zero. He played prominent roles in films such as The Singing Detective, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Zodiac, Tropic Thunder and more.

After a series of setbacks in personal life and professional life, RDJ gained global recognition playing the superhero Iron Man kick-starting the MCU. He also played lead roles in Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes and its sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. Reportedly, he will next be seen playing the lead role in Sherlock Holmes 3.

