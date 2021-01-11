Robert Downey Jr. Gives His 'highest Compliment' To Tom Holland Starrer 'Cherry'; Read

Tom Holland has reunited with his Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo brothers, for Cherry. It is a crime drama war movie. The teaser of the film was recently released and now Robert Downey Jr. has shared his thoughts about the project.

Robert Downey Jr. shares his review of Tom Holland’s Cherry film

Robert Downey Jr. recently had a Q&A session with Cherry's team which had directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Tom Holland, and others. He shared a clip on his Instagram handle where he has more than 48 million followers. The actor praised Cherry plot in the video.

In the Q&A session, Robert Downey Jr. said, “Honestly, I just gotta say, this is one of those movies that you’re gonna wind up, when it comes on in five years, wherever it is in the movie, you’re gonna wanna watch it. It’s the highest compliment I can pay to a piece of cinema is it bears re-watching. It’s one of those things that really is a mediation and the fact that all of you infused it with something that has such meaning in this crisis within the crisis within the crisis and again, God bless our troops, and what they go through.” (sic).

Watch the session below:

Robert Downey Jr. has worked with Tom Holland and the Russo Brothers on Marvel movies. As Tony Stark / Iron Man, he served as a mentor to Holland’s Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). They appeared in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity, and Avengers: Endgame, all directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, along with Spider-Man: Homecoming directed by Jon Watts. Their three movies with the Russo brothers collected more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Cherry cast has Tom Holland in the lead role, along with Bill Skarsgård, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Michael Gandolfini, and Kyle Harvey. It is based on Nico Walker’s debut novel of the same name released in 2018. The film is said to show Tom Holland as an army medic with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He becomes addicted to opioids and starts robbing banks to pay for the addiction. The movie is scheduled in theatres on February 26, 2021, and will stream on Apple TV+ from March 12, 2021.

