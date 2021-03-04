Chris Evans Shares Fun BTS Video Of First 'Captain America' Movie; Robert Downey Jr Reacts

Hollywood actor Chris Evans has given the term 'superhero' a new meaning after his stint as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recently shared a throwback video from his time on the sets of his first Captain America film. In the video, his two high school friend ds Zach and Jobn are heard passing comments on Chris' performance. Robert Downey Jr, who essayed the immortal character of Iron Man, has also reacted to the video.

Chris Evans shares BTS video of his first Captain America film

At the beginning of the video, Chris is jumping in the air with a harness tied at his waist and his friend Jon does not seem to be impressed with this. In the next frame, Chris is seen taking a dive into the pool and this, too, does not impress his friend. He nods a rigorous no into the camera.

Further, Chris' friend is heard wishing that Chris should fall. To this, his friend retorts by saying that how will he fall is he connected to the harness. Chris captioned the video by writing, "When I filmed the first Captain America in 2010, two of my high school buddies, Zach and Jon, were my “assistants”. Zach got a lot of great footage. Jon was unimpressed".

The video has garnered over 2.6 million views and is still counting. Robert Downey Jr also commented on the video by saying 'haha' followed by a clapping emoticon. Chris' fans and followers were thoroughly amused by the banter of his friends which can be heard in the video. Check out their reactions:

Chris Evans' movies

He had starred in the television series Opposite Sex. His movies as Captain America have a huge fan base all over the world. He started his stint in the MCU with the 2011 movie Captain America: The First Avenger. Chris' second and third solo Captain America movies are Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War. Some of his other popular movies are Fantastic Four, Puncture, Snowpiercer and The Red Sea Diving Resort. Evans is next going to be seen in the Russo Brothers directorial spy thriller film The Gray Man. The cast of the movie includes Rege-Jean Page, south's superstar Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Julia Butters.

