Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Names Robert Downey Jr And Zendaya As His Acting Mentor

Spider-Man fame actor Tom Holland recently gave an interview with Backstage, where he mentioned how his co-star Zendaya became his celebrity life coach. The duo has previously shared screen space together in Spider-Man: Homecoming that released in 2017. They also featured in the 2019 sequel called Spider-Man: Far From Home. Read on to know why Tom Holland is in awe of his friend and co-star Zendaya.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has high regards for co-star Zendaya

In his interview with the entertainment portal, Tom Holland revealed why he has good on-screen chemistry with Zendaya. He mentioned that Zendaya has helped his career and his life overall. He named Robert Downey Jr. and Zendaya as the two people who have influenced him in being a better person. He also mentioned that having Zendaya in his corner has changed the way of how he dealt with stardom.

Giving an instance, he mentioned a time when he hated to take his pictures and resented paparazzi. But at that time, Zendaya advised him saying that hating would only cause him to stress out more, and she advised him for saying yes and being nice about it. After which, Holland's life was changed as he was able to adjust better to his celebrity status. Tom said that having Zendaya as a friend has been very valuable to him, in his success, as well as in his life and career.

Currently, the duo is filming the untitled Spider-Man 3, which would see a deeper bond between Peter and MJ. Spider-Man 3 cast brings back Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Tony Revolori as Eugene "Flash" Thompson. Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear as Doctor Strange, along with Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina as Max Dillion / Electro and Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus, respectively. The movie is being directed by Jon Watts, who helmed the previous two instalments as well. Spider-Man 3 plot is expected to show the multiverse and there have been reports that it may bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of web-slingers as well. The film is currently slated to release on December 17, 2021.

