Selena Gomez And Robert Downey Jr Rock The 'Dolittle' Film Premiere

Selena Gomez now has two reasons to celebrate as her first album of 2020 titled Rare, which released on January 10, 2020. The very next day on January 11, Selena was seen attending the premiere of Dolittle with megastar Robert Downey Jr. Selena has voiced the character of Betsy the Giraffe in the film which also features an extended cast of actors lending their voices as different animals and Robert Downey Jr leading the show. Check out photos from the premiere of Dolittle below -

Selena Gomez and Robert Downey Jr on the red carpet of Dolittle premiere

Selena Gomez was seen flaunting a pink Givenchy gown at the event. Robert Downey Jr, on the other hand, was seen sporting a navy patterned shirt coupled with a jacket of the same colour and a pair of trousers along with his staple sneakers and shades look. Selena Gomez also posted a photo of her from inside the theatre, holding a tub of popcorn as she gets comfortable in her seat to watch the film. Robert Downey Jr was seen with his wife Susan Downey who is also credited as the producer of the film. Dolittle marks a creative collaboration between Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey in over a decade.

Image Courtesy - Robert Downey Jr Instagram

