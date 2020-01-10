Tom Holland Wanted Robert Downey Jr To Be A Part Of 'Dolittle' As He Loves Him 3000

Actors Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland will be seen sharing screen space once again in their upcoming film, Dolittle. The two had worked together in films like Spider-man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War. Even before their collaborations in these films, the actors share a good bond. And it is indeed true because the director of Dolittle revealed some secrets about the two.

Oscar-winning director Stephen Gaghan revealed in a recent interview that Tom Holland is in Dolittle just because of Robert Downey Jr. Stephen also revealed the reason behind the duo’s reunion. He said that Tom Holland did the movie because he loves Robert Downey Jr. and they are very close to each other.

All about the film, Dolittle

As per the official logline of the film, after losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria's England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.

Also read | How Tom Holland's Drunk Call To Disney CEO Bob Iger Saved Spider-Man

But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley) falls gravely ill, reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures. Apart from Downey Jr, the film's voice cast boasts of names such as Harry Collett, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, Emma Thompson, Marion Cotillard, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.

Also read | Robert Downey Jr's 'Dr Dolittle' To Release In India On January 17

The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen (The Queen) and Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent, and features additional voice performances from Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson. Dolittle is produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Susan Downey. The movie is all set to release on January 17, 2020, worldwide.

Also read | Robert Downey Jr. To Have The Most Absurd Reunion With 'Spiderman' Tom Holland In Dolittle

Also read | Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 3' Might Finally Explore Peter Parker's Origin Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.