Selena Gomez Poses With Robert Downey Jr And Tom Holland At 'Dolittle' Premiere, See Pics

It seems like Selena Gomez is having the time of her life, as the actor-cum-singer is on a professional high this year. Selena Gomez, who is known for her songs like Fetish and Rare, recently marked her presence at the premiere of Dolittle. The actor shared several inside pictures from the event. Here are the details.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr. To Have The Most Absurd Reunion With 'Spiderman' Tom Holland In Dolittle

Selena Gomez has ‘fun’ at the Dolittle Premiere with Robert Downey Jr.

Of late fans of Hollywood celebrities have been enjoying a wide range of content on social media platforms, as many celebrities have been sharing sneak-peeks from their professional and personal life. Recently, Selena Gomez, who is known for her social media presence, took to her official Instagram handle to bless her fans with a series of inside pictures from the premiere of Dolittle. In the pictures shared by Selena Gomez, the singer can be seen in a semi-sheer turtleneck bodysuit and a floor-length black taffeta skirt, posing with her co-star, Robert Downey Jr.

In another picture shared, Selena can also be seen posing with a bucket of popcorn. As seen in the viral pictures shared by fans, Selena Gomez was seen spending time with actor Tom Holland too. Tom Holland, who shared screen space with Robert Downey Jr in the Avengers series, chose for an all-black look for the event. The 27-year-old singer captioned the image as, "Had so much fun at the @dolittlemovie premiere this morning 🌸🦒 oh and I play a giraffe. Comes out 1/17!". Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Tom Holland Wanted Robert Downey Jr To Be A Part Of 'Dolittle' As He Loves Him 3000

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr. Shares A Video On 'Dolittle' Becoming #1 In Korea; See It Here

Fans react:

ROBERT DOWNEY JR AND SELENA GOMEZ.

THAT’S IT. THAT’S THE TWEET #Dolittle #DolittleMovie pic.twitter.com/m1hqlwZ18M — Marti ‎⎊ || Paul Rudd love bot (@IR0NLANG) January 11, 2020

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr Goes An Extra Mile To Wish Jeremy Renner On His 49th Birthday

Selena's journey to fame and success

A former fixture in the Disney universe of TV shows, Selena Gomez has made a name for herself as a solo artist and philanthropist. Selena Gomez stepped into the show business with the kids show Barney and Friends. However, Selena became a household name in the west post the success of her debut single, Good For You. Selena Gomez also joined the cast of Season 9 of The Voice as a mentor for Gwen Stefani's team.

(Promo Image: Selena Gomez Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.