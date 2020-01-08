Robert Downey Jr Goes An Extra Mile To Wish Jeremy Renner On His 49th Birthday

Robert Downey Jr is known to be very caring and protective of his co-stars. It has been revealed by many of his Marvel film co-stars that the megastar ensures all his acquaintances and crew members are well-fed and in good working conditions.

Now, Robert Downey Jr has taken the extra mile ahead to wish Avengers co-actor Jeremy Renner on his 49th birthday.

Robert Downey Jr wishes Jeremy Renner on his 49th birthday

Jeremy Renner is reportedly enjoying some time off the constant work with his six-year-old daughter Ava Berlin Renner. Renner is part of the original six Avengers which built the platform for the vast Marvel cinematic universe to grow to the level it has today.

It is evident that the original six members of Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Christ Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr have been very close to each other off-sets also.

The team was seen getting matching tattoos after the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Now, on his 49th birthday, Robert posted a heart-warming post on his Instagram wishing the Hawkeye Jeremy Renner. It was then revealed by Jeremy Renner in the comments of the post that Robert actually surprised him with a birthday cake and a song.

Robert Downey Jr showed his affection towards Renner with the birthday post. Downey stated that he will always have Renner's back, the two share a loving friendship which has been evidently seen on multiple occasions. Renner too was reciprocative of the love and commented a heartwarming message, thanking him for the song and birthday cake.

