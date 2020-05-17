When Robert Downey Jr Took A Stand For 'Avengers' Cast Over A Dispute With Marvel Studios

The Avengers cast ran into a dispute with the Marvel Studios during the making of Age of Ultron. Robert Downey Jr came to the support of the cast during these crucial times. A news report from 2013 revealed the entire dispute between the cast and the Marvel Studio including Robert Downey Jr’s role in the whole situation.

When Robert Downey Jr took a stand for the Avengers cast over a dispute with Marvel Studios

In 2013, Marvel Studios was busy developing Avengers: Age of Ultron. Amid these preparations, the cast members happened to have asked for a raise in their salaries as they thought they deserved a bit more than they were getting, according to a news portal. However, things backfired and it led to a huge dispute. During this whole scenario, several cast members threatened Marvel Studios that they would walk out of the project. Hence, Robert Downey Jr was forced to step in and stand up for his fellow cast members.

According to a news portal, after the success of Iron Man 3, the announcement for a second Avengers film was made. It was during this time that the cast tried to negotiate their contracts with Marvel Studios. It was also reported by the news portal that Robert Downey Jr himself wanted a hike in the salaries. Reportedly the actor earned an estimated $70 million for the first Avengers film and a lot more after Iron Man 3. In a talk show, Robert Downey Jr publically admitted that he was looking to negotiate the terms.

A person from the news portal reported that the cast members were not happy with the pay difference. It was reported that some cast members were paid $200,000 for Avengers while Robert Downey Jr got paid nearly $50 million. This reportedly created a lot of bad blood among the cast. An insider even told the portal that Marvel had already begun strong-arming and bullying on sequels and this further fuelled the dispute. It was further reported that Marvel threatened to sue or recast the members if they challenged them. To this, the Avengers cast replied with a ‘Go Ahead’. Further on, Chris Hemsworth, in particular, was not happy with the treatment and had thoughts of not returning for the next few Thor films. Several other actors too were involved in such a threat and decided to not come back for their solo and Avengers films.

During this time, Robert Downey Jr stepped up and spoke to the authorities. The actor reportedly mentioned that he would quit and not work for an organisation that treats his colleagues badly. It was then that things seemed to settle at the Marvel Studios and thus the cast eventually stayed and went on to be part of some of the biggest hits.

