Robert Downey Jr Was Paid A Whopping $15MN For 15-minute Role In 'Spider-Man Homecoming'?

In the 2017 blockbuster super-hero film, Spider-Man Homecoming Robert Downey Jr played a pivotal role. The Iron Man actor is unarguably one of the most highest-paid stars in Hollywood currently. And, if reports are to be believed Robert Downey Jr charged a whopping amount of $15 million for featuring the Tom Holland starrer.

Robert Downey Jr Was Paid $15 Million For a 15 Minutes Screentime

Is it no surprise that the Avengers star Robert Downey Jr is one of the most popular actors across the globe. After featuring in the Iron Man Film Series and several Avengers films, Robert's popularity climbed the ladder-like no other in comparison to his contemporaries. For essaying his most loved reel-character, that of Tony Stark in the Marvels movie Spider-Man Homecoming, the Sherlock Holmes actor was paid a whopping $15 million. The actor was paid $15 million for shooting with the Spider-Man Homecoming cast and crew for mere three days.

This means for a significant supporting role in Tom Holland's Spider-Man movie Robert Downey Jr managed to crack a deal of a 1$ Million per minute with the makers of the film. As his overall screen-time in the Hollywood flick was limited to just 15 minutes. With the makers willing to pay a mountainous amount to The Judge actor, it is evident that how desperately the Marvel team wanted Robert Downey Jr on board for the 2017's Spider-Man film.

Reportedly Robert Downey jr's net worth is way ahead than his Avengers co-stars like Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans. As currently, his estimated net worth stands at reportedly $300 million. Whereas that of Chris Hemsworth is of an estimated $130 million and $80 million for Chris Evans, as per reports. As per a leading journal, Robert Downey Jr was paid a humongous amount of $75 million for Avengers: Infinity War including the profits.

On the professional front, Robert Downey Jr was last seen in adventure-fantasy Dolittle. The Robert Downey Jr starrer got rave reviews from the critics. The stellar performance by the Iron Man actor was much lauded. Filmmaker Stephen Gaghan helmed the film which is about a doctor who has the gift of talking to animals.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

