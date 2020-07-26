For Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Aviator', A Distinct Colour Was Used For Every Year

With every character that Leonardo DiCaprio essays on the silver screen, he gets better than before. The giant movie star has some iconic films under his credit like The Revenant, Titanic, Wolf of Wall, Inception, Street Shutter Island amid others. Another one such film is the 2004 blockbuster hit The Aviator.

Helmed by celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese, The Aviator did wonders at the box-office. The film covers some significant years of Leonardo DiCaprio's (Howard Huges) character in his life. Apart from being made on a massive budget, the makers also used specific colour schemes for every year and took care of the tiniest details during filming this memorable biopic.

In Leonardo DiCaprio's The Aviator Each Year Had A Distinct Colour Scheme

For Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett starrer The Aviator, director Martin created such a design, that every passing year in the film would appear different with a better colour scheme. This was in line with how technology actually evolved in the real world. The famous movie-maker did so in order to create a sort of relatability with the epic-drama film. This was because The Aviator is anchored during the period of 1920s to 1940s.

Filmmaker Scorsese did this magic with the help of enhancing the technology by actually utilizing "Cinecolor" and "Two-Strip Technicolor" pattern. The very screen genius of the director is truly evident in the club scene featuring Jude Law( Errol Flynn) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Howard Huges). One can see some peas in a plate looking blue or somewhat turquoise coloured like they used in the early 90s onscreen by using the then-used technology the "Two-strip" Technicolour one.

In fact, as the movie progresses you can also observe the colours getting better in terms of quality and look. By knowing this, it won't be incorrect to say that the makers worked really hard for The Aviator to become a success. Fortunately, after the movie released, it received a warm reception from both critics as well as the viewers. The movie revolves around the controversial life-story of the multi-faceted Howard Huges. Leo played that role with utmost passion and also received an Oscar nomination for it in the best actor category.

The Aviator earned a whopping 21.37 crores USD at the box-office and received 11 Academy Award nominations as well. On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio has currently not taken up any project. He was last seen as Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino's blockbuster movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

