Robert Downey Jr Wishes Wife Susan With An Adorable Post; Wins The Internet With His Love

Actor Robert Downey Jr recently took to social media to wish his wife Susan Downey on the occasion of her 47th birthday. Through the caption for the post, the actor pointed out various reasons why he loves and respects her to the core. Fans have flooded the comments section with birthday wishes while appreciating the sweet note.

Robert Downey Jr’s birthday wish for wifey

Much-loved actor Robert Downey Jr recently took to Instagram to wish Susan Downey on her birthday and the post has been winning the internet. He posted an animated illustration of Susan Dowey which depicted her as a queen with a bright smile. The black and white portrait has a stunning ring around her face, giving it an elegant touch. She can be seen looking sideways in the illustration while wearing a bright smile across her face. She is also wearing a heavy crown which has been sketched out in contrast to her jet black hair. Susan Downey’s heavy stone earrings also stand out in this picture, adding to its grace and beauty.

In the caption for the post, Robert Downey Jr has put out the love he carries in his heart for his dearest wife. He has mentioned a bunch of her qualities that fascinate him and keep him hooked always. Robert Downey Jr has written that Susan Downey is the one that makes their house a home with her nature and skills.

The Iron Man actor has mentioned that she is the heart of the family who governs every important situation with proper judgement. He has further added that she is one of those people who has never wanted any attention herself and would work endlessly for others. Robert Downey Jr has added in the end that he will always honour and adore her at all times. He has closed the note with a simple birthday wish for his wife. Have a look at the post on Robert Downey Jr’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have wished her a happy birthday with sweet and heartfelt messages. A few people have also mentioned how much they adore the couple and the unconditional love they have for each other. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

