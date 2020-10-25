Robert Downey Jr Is Not An Easy Actor To Work With In The MCU? Read Details

Robert Downey Jr. bid goodbye to his character, Tony Stark, a.k.a Iron Man, in Avengers: Endgame. His character has been one of the most popular ones, and his farewell was definitely one of the saddest for fans who wish he would return as Tony Stark. However, a report suggests that RDJ was difficult to work with during his collaboration with Marvel Studios.

Robert Downey Jr is not easy to work within MCU?

According to a report by WeGotThisCovered, special make-up artist effects designer and director Gary J. Tunnicliffe recently made a huge revelation as he said that Robert Downey Jr is not very easy to work within the MCU. Gary J. Tunnicliffe said, that there’s a very nice kind of clean up job on Robert Downey Jr right now, and everyone seems to think that he’s the most lovable "fluffy bunny rabbit" on the planet. But, he knows stories from the sets of Iron Man where Robert Downey Jr was not an easy person to work with and could be quite difficult (as a colleague).

Tunnicliffe said Robert Downey Jr knows he is the face of the franchise and he is treated in a very different way compared to a lot of the other actors and knows the power he has. Gary J. Tunnicliffe asserted that he thinks that the moviemakers involved with the actor clearly know it and that is why he has to be respected. Robert Downey Jr’s the elephant in the room and he very well knows where the power is, he noted.

This is not the first of Robert Downey Jr's controversies. Earlier, it was reported that the actor was paid a whopping $75 million to appear in Avengers: Endgame. It raised questions on social media platforms for equal rights and payment. But RDJ has always been one of the highest-paid actors within the MCU, ahead of his colleagues like Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and others. He has appeared in around nine movies for a brief period, while had a cameo in few others.

