Robert Downey Jr. Recalls How The Initial 'Iron Man' Suit Blinded Him

Robert Downey Jr. is known for his performance as Tony Stark /Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He portrayed the character on-screen for around 12 years and bid farewell in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame. Now, the actor has revealed how donning the suit for the first time blinded him.

RDJ says the original Iron Man suit blinded him

In a recent clip from My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman on Netflix, Robert Downey Jr. shared his experience of wearing the Iron Man suit for the first time and then for the last time in Avengers: Endgame. The actor compared how things changed from actually donning the suit to mostly CGI appearance. It was over the course of 22 movies, spanning more than a decade.

Robert Downey Jr. said that initially, everything was really there. He stated that the makers wanted to spend as little as they could on CGI replacement. The actor recalled that the Iron Man helmet went on, and there was a shot in which he had to be in the whole suit. He asserted that the team told him to act as he landed on the roof, so when they say action, he has to start moving forward in that manner. RDJ mentioned that when he put the helmet on, and it slammed closed, he could not see anything, and then the LED lights went on. He noted that it was like The Manchurian Candidate as he was “absolutely blinded” during the scene.

Speaking further, Robert Downey Jr disclosed how filming his scene as Iron Man changed drastically towards the end. He said that by the time they were doing the last Avengers movie, the makers asked him whether he would mind putting on the helmet. The actor recalled that he would say no and advised them to put two dots on his face and they paint it later, hinting at the CGI suit.

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark /Iron Man is considered as the pioneer of the MCU. His first outing as the character in Iron Man (2008) was also the first film in the MCU. He later reprised the role briefly in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). RDJ was seen in a special appearance in a few other Marvel films as well.

Robert Downey Jr said goodbye to Tony Stark / Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, along with Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America. The character sacrificed his life to save the universe, as he snapped his fingers while wearing the gauntlet with infinity stones, which resulted in Thanos and his army turning into dust. Since then, there had been many speculation and theories for his comeback in MCU.

