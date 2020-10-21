Last Updated:

Robert Downey Jr Defends Chris Pratt; Fans Ask 'why Hadn't Brie Larson Got This Support'

Robert Downey Jr defends Chris Pratt as netizens vote him 'worst Hollywood Chris'. But fans ask why didn't MCU actors support the MCU women the same way.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
robert downey jr defends chris pratt

When Chris Pratt was voted for being the ‘worst Chris’ out of all the actors named Chris in Hollywood, his MCU co-stars took a stand for him. While this was the fraternity uniting against trolls and unnecessary debates about who is better than whom, fans were displeased with the hypocrisy of the MCU actors. Fans called out the actor for taking a stand only for Chris Pratt now but not coming in support the same way for several other female stars in Hollywood.

Worst Hollywood Chris: 'One has to go' meme

A viral tweet stating that one ‘Chris’ among Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Pine and Chris Evans has to go. It received over 7 thousand replies and a majority of the netizens voted Chris Pratt out. Numerous netizens voted Chris Pratt as the worst Hollywood Chris as he did not voice support to the LGBTQ community and on several other political issues.

Marvel actors come in support of Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt received immense support and love from his Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, James Gunn and others. Ruffalo called Pratt a “solid a man there is” and urged his fans to refocus on the upcoming presidential elections. James Gunn also showed his support to Chris Pratt and called him “the best dude in the world”.

Robert Downey Jr shared a picture with Chris Pratt and called him “a real Christian who lives by the principle”. He also wrote, “If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness…” Check out the posts below.

Robert Downey jr defends Chris Pratt

Why are fans angry?

The Marvel fans were displeased with how the actors are taking a stand for Chris Pratt but never said anything when the Marvel women were being trolled in the past. A lot of netizens pointed out that none of the actors supporting Chris ever said a word for their female co-stars when they were being cyberbullied or cyber-attacked. Check out some of the fans' tweets below.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel controversy

Brie Larson has arguably received a lot of backlash for her controversial statements asking for more diversity in the Marvel films. Soon, rumours about she being disliked by several Marvel actors caught on and netizens would troll her a lot. However, only Don Cheadle had come to her defence and she had not received much support from other Marvel actors.

Promo image: Shutterstock

 

 

