Robert Downey Jr Defends Chris Pratt; Fans Ask 'why Hadn't Brie Larson Got This Support'

When Chris Pratt was voted for being the ‘worst Chris’ out of all the actors named Chris in Hollywood, his MCU co-stars took a stand for him. While this was the fraternity uniting against trolls and unnecessary debates about who is better than whom, fans were displeased with the hypocrisy of the MCU actors. Fans called out the actor for taking a stand only for Chris Pratt now but not coming in support the same way for several other female stars in Hollywood.

Worst Hollywood Chris: 'One has to go' meme

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

A viral tweet stating that one ‘Chris’ among Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Pine and Chris Evans has to go. It received over 7 thousand replies and a majority of the netizens voted Chris Pratt out. Numerous netizens voted Chris Pratt as the worst Hollywood Chris as he did not voice support to the LGBTQ community and on several other political issues.

Marvel actors come in support of Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt received immense support and love from his Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, James Gunn and others. Ruffalo called Pratt a “solid a man there is” and urged his fans to refocus on the upcoming presidential elections. James Gunn also showed his support to Chris Pratt and called him “the best dude in the world”.

Robert Downey Jr shared a picture with Chris Pratt and called him “a real Christian who lives by the principle”. He also wrote, “If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness…” Check out the posts below.

Robert Downey jr defends Chris Pratt

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian. https://t.co/XSIgU9WemX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

No matter how hard it gets, stick your chest out, keep your head up and handle it.

-Tupac

You got this @prattprattpratt . Your family, friends, colleagues & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth! — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 21, 2020

Why are fans angry?

The Marvel fans were displeased with how the actors are taking a stand for Chris Pratt but never said anything when the Marvel women were being trolled in the past. A lot of netizens pointed out that none of the actors supporting Chris ever said a word for their female co-stars when they were being cyberbullied or cyber-attacked. Check out some of the fans' tweets below.

Seriously, enough. This was a play on the “one has to go” Halloween candy meme going around and the responses turned it into a hate-filled shitfest on both sides.



The only thing I will say is that I wish all those coming to CP’s defense had showed up for Brie Larson. — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 20, 2020

Imagine if the Avengers cast jumped to defend Brie Larson, Zendaya and Tessa Thompson after they all received sexist/racist abuse as fast as they’ve defended Chris Pratt for being called the worst Chris — beth (@bethmayburyy) October 21, 2020

remember when brie larson said there wasn’t much diversity & lgbtq+ in the mcu & she got death threats, attacked,her words twisted then attacked for the false words, & the mcu cast was mute?

yet chris pratt’s labeled “hollywood’s worst chris” & the mcu cast is throwing a tantrum — josie | blm (@tomslarson) October 21, 2020

"So when Chris Pratt lost a “who is the best Chris” poll and got called a homophobic trump supporter, RDJ, Mark, Zoe supported him like he got shot or something,while Brie Larson got actual death threats and mysogonist attacks, but they didn’t say shit. https://t.co/aQ4s49Mi8z pic.twitter.com/QU8lfCYagX — Wazzup Pilipinas (@WazzupPilipinas) October 21, 2020

Funny how these white men jumped to defend Chris Pratt while Tessa Thompson, Zendaya, and Brie Larson got horribly abused online for years...



Oh and Chris Pratt is definitely the worst Chris. — 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐡 (@suesnelll) October 21, 2020

You can go on YouTube and find entire channels dedicated to hating Brie Larson, and for what? For questioning diversity in her press? For being a woman who dared be a lead in a marvel movie? But someone saying Chris Pratt is their least favourite Chris clearly crossed the line! — Louise Füchs (@LouEstherFuchs) October 21, 2020

No one stood up for Brie Larson when she was hated on for commenting on sexist trolls and for being Captain Marvel. — Flosssyy (@AimFlossyRuss) October 21, 2020

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel controversy

Brie Larson has arguably received a lot of backlash for her controversial statements asking for more diversity in the Marvel films. Soon, rumours about she being disliked by several Marvel actors caught on and netizens would troll her a lot. However, only Don Cheadle had come to her defence and she had not received much support from other Marvel actors.

