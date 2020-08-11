'Batman Forever' Star Val Kilmer Teases To Don The 'Batsuit' Again At DC FanDome

A week ago, DC revealed the list of artists who will appear in its upcoming DC FanDome event. It included Val Kilmer, who portrayed Bruce Wayne / Batman in 1995 released Batman Forever, directed by Joel Schumacher. Now the actor teased that he might be donning the cape crusader suit at the fan event again.

Also Read | Val Kilmer Opens Up About His Voice Post His Battle With Throat Cancer; Read Here

Val Kilmer jokes about putting on the 'Batsuit' again for DC FanDome

DC unveiled the list of artists featuring at the DC FanDome event and confirmed the news of Val Kilmer being an attendee. The actor also shared the news on his Instagram handle as he posted the video. In the caption, he mentioned that the makers asked him to be a part of the event and he questioned them if it meant putting on the old bat suit. He wrote that they told him it is optional. Kilmer teased that he could don the suit again at the event after 25 years of appearing in it on the big screen. Check out his post below.

Also Read | Warner Bros' One-day Event For DC FanDome To Offer Exclusives From Films, Shows And More

The news of Val Kilmer appearing at the DC FanDome event made fans excited. His caption of wearing the 'batsuit' again caught much attention as fans requested him to wear the suit at the event. Some congratulated the actor for reappearing as the detective superhero, while others called him as their favourite Batman. Take a look at a few reactions.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson, Margot Robbie, Robert Pattinson Among Others To Attend DC FanDome Event

Val Kilmer’s confirmed presence at DC FanDome has sparked a new hope in fans that the “Schumacher Cut” of Batman Forever could release. Fan-driven “ReleaseTheSnyderCut” campaign reached its success as Zack Snyder’s Justice League is heading to HBO Max in 2021. Now, Batman Forever fans are hoping that the same thing can happen for the long-awaited and reportedly a very different version of Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever.

Also Read | Michael Keaton To Return As Batman For Barry Allen Starrer 'The Flash'?

Fatman Beyond podcast's co-host Mark Bernardin shed some light on the “Schumacher Cut” while speaking with his podcast partner and filmmaker Kevin Smith. He mentioned that a 170-minute cut of Batman Forever exists in the vault of Warner Bros. He said that the film went “much deeper” into the lead character’s childhood psychosis and his mental blocks. Bernardin stated that it was a “more serious, darker version” of Batman Forever. He added that it was one of the first assemblies that late filmmaker Joel Schumacher filed with the studio and they eventually cut it down because it was “too dark for kids” to watch.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.